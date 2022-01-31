Johnny Michael Roberts, Sr., 57 of Manchester, Ohio passed away on January 22, 2022 at The Daniel Drake Center in Cincinnati. He was born September 6, 1964 in Dayton, Ohio. He was preceded in death by fiancé, Lynn Mann; parents, Michael E. and Viginia Rose (Burket) Roberts; and one brother, Michael Roberts.

Johnny is survived by one son, Johnny Michael Roberts, Jr. of Manchester; one daughter, Amber (Josh) Caudill of West Union; three step daughters, Diana McBrayer of Georgia, Monica Mann of Dayton and Dawn Garrett of Indiana; nine grandchildren, Ashley, Brittany, James, Kaylynn, Joshie, Emily, Jaden, Jaelyn and Kensley; one brother, David Roberts of Dayton; two sisters: Helen Wesley of Dayton and Trina Roberts of West Union; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Mr. Roberts will be cremated. There will be a celebration of life at the convenience of the family.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.