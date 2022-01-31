Owen Ethan Mullins, beloved infant son of Ethan and Megan (Staggs) Mullins, passed away before his birth on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at the Mercy Health Anderson Hospital, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Besides his parents, Owen is loved by a brother, Colt Mullins, and a sister, Lucy Mullins at home, in Winchester, Ohio. He will be missed by his maternal grandparents, Jimmy-Dan Staggs and Tracey Staggs; his maternal great-grandparents, Tami Stacy, Bill Stacy, Trish Staggs, and Dennis Staggs; and his maternal great, great-grandmother, Lucille Kelly; as well as his paternal grandparents Tracy Mullins and Bill Mullins; and his paternal great-grandparents, Carole Arn, Donald Arn, Gayla Mullins, and Bill Mullins.

Though Owen never spent any time with his family, he touched ever so many lives. His memory will remain a treasured one for all who loved him and call him an angel now.