By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

Starting the year off on a successful foot, Adams County EMS has acquired cutting-edge equipment to better serve the county.

In early January, Adams County EMS acquired new LUCAS Chest Compression Systems for their squads. The machines are $14,000 a piece and were purchased using ARPA funds.

“We purchased devices for all of our trucks, and we have one extra. It comes with a base and a system. When you do manual CPR, you do chest compressions for two minutes, and then switch out. A lot of times, you may only have two or three people on a scene; one person is dedicated to the airway, one doing CPR and one administering life-saving drugs. With this device, you have continuous CPR,” said Adams County EMS Chief Peggy McCleese.

To use the device, an EMT would lift the patient’s torso, the base would be slid beneath the back, and the device would be positioned over the chest and connected to the base handles.

“A strap locks in behind their head, and their arms are strapped, to ensure the device is very secure. You turn the device on, position the piston arm and press the button to begin CPR. While it’s doing that, I can intubate the patient or perform other procedures. The device will stop and tell you when to administer breath. Once you get the patient intubated, the device will stay pumping,” said McCleese.

Not only does the device benefit the patient, but it also benefits the EMTs.

“It has continuous CPR so it’s circulating the entire time we have the patient now. It’s safer and beneficial for us as EMTs because we’re no longer standing up in moving vehicles and we’re not getting tired. It’s controlled. It’s a completely independent device that can deliver perfect execution. This has a charger in the back of a squad with an extra battery,” said McCleese. Along with ease of use, the device can also be transported in aircraft.

In the future, Adams County EMS will receive a device allowing video intubation, and they will be replacing one of their oldest squads.

“We have been working together very well with West Union Life Squad. We’ve met with them and been together on multiple runs working together as a cohesive team. From Jan. 1-17, we’ve had 100 runs that we have transported. This device has actually been used three times in the two weeks we’ve had it. All of the equipment is being used appropriately and benefitting the citizens of Adams County. Our ACLS has improved with more staffing,” said McCleese.

With more staff, there is at least one Advanced EMT on every squad.

“We look forward to continuing to serve and provide great service to the county for years to come,” said McCleese.