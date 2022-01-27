Adams County Library News

Residential households in the U.S. can order one set of four free at-home tests from USPS.com. Here is what you need to know about your order: Limit of one order per residential address — One order includes four individual rapid antigen COVID-19 tests — Orders will ship free starting in late January. Go to our website at adamscolibrary.org and click on the post titled, “Free At-Home COVID Tests” to order your rapid antigen COVID-19 tests. If you have questions regarding COVID-19 and the vaccines, you can find information on our website. For information on what to know before, during, and after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, go to our website and click on the post titled, “FAQ: COVID-19 Vaccines for Children, Aged 5-11.” In addition, the Adams County Public Library is currently out of COVID Test Kits. You can go to Adams County Regional Medical Center (ACRMC), Southern Ohio Medical Center (SOMC), or HealthSource of Ohio for PCR Testing. To avoid unexpected charges, it is a good idea to check with your insurance company about coverage. More information is made available on our website, contact information for ACRMC, SOMC, and HealthSource. Just click on the post titled, “Out of COVID Test Kits” to learn more.

Enjoy videos of popular children’s books, recorded in both English and American Sign Language. The videos are available for viewing in a unique Niche Academy hosted by the SEO (Serving Every Ohioan) Service Center. The videos are presented in partnership with Ohio Citizens for Deaf Cultures, Worthington Libraries, and the State Library of Ohio. The project was funded through a federal Institute of Museum and Library Services LSTA (Library Services and Technology Act) grant, awarded by the State Library of Ohio. The entertaining videos were created and edited by Worthington Libraries with Ohio Citizens for Deaf Cultures providing the ASL (American Sign Language) interpreters. Each video contains the illustrated story, ASL interpretation, audible narration, and closed-captioning. Go to our website and click on the post titled, “ASL Storytime Videos” to learn more.

Did you know that our libraries have iPads? You can check them out for in-house use only. If you want to play games, have a Zoom meeting, browse our online catalog, or learn something new, we have you covered! We recently added some new apps; however, if you do not see an app that you need, please request it. We are here to serve you! The iPads were funded by a tech grant awarded by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC). If you have your own iPad and need tech help, call the Peebles Library, and ask for Jacob, the Digital Literacy Specialist. Not only can he assist you with your iPad, but he can also help you learn the skills you need to use any tech device! For more library news, check us out on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or you can call our libraries: Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-2591.