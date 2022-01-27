Peebles’ Dallas Wilkinson drives to the basket around a West Union defender in the second half of the Indians’ 74-26 win on January 25. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

West Union’s Gavin Jarvis (5) goes up for a shot attempt over Peebles defender Alan McCoy (22) in action from Tuesday night’s SHAC battle at WUHS. Jarvis led the Dragons with 19 points. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

For the second time in 10 days, the Peebles Indians and the West Union Dragons boys varsity basketball squads matched up on the hardwood and for the second time in 10 days, the result was basically the same. After the Indians handed West Union a resounding 58-16 loss in the recent Coach Young Classic, they again handled the Dragons with ease on Tuesday night in West Union, cruising to a 74-26 victory over the still winless team from the county seat.

The Indians wasted little time on Tuesday night deciding the outcome as they stormed out of the gates and scored the game’s first 11 points, a run that included a three-point goal and an old-fashioned three point play by Cory Reed on the first two Peebles possessions, and the next two possessions ended in a basket by Alan McCoy and a three-ball from Zane Porter. The Dragons lost their leading scorer Chris Steed with an early injury and got their first points of the night at the 4:41 mark of the opening period on a bucket by Steed.

The Indians continued to cash in on West Union mistakes, turning turnovers into scores as a steal and score by Mason Sims pushed the lead to 16-2. Two buckets by West Union’s Gavin Jarvis, who would lead the Dragons with 19 in the game, made it 18-6 but the Peebles offense went on a tear to end the first period, scoring 13 straight, with McCoy dominating inside and the Tribe’s defense setting up easy scores. A steal and ensuing three-point play by Elijah Jones ended the first quarter with the visitors firmly in command, leading 31-6.

The Indians didn’t let up as the second quarter began, starting the frame with a 12-0 run that made it 25 consecutive points altogether and an insurmountable 43-6 lead. West Union broke the Peebles run, finally, with a three-pointer by Jarvis and the Dragons’ freshman added two free throws and another three-ball to get his team into double figures as the home side trailed 45-14 late in the first half. The Indians answered with the final six points of the half, two baskets by Porter and another from McCoy to take a 51-14 advantage into the halftime break.

With the 37-point difference on the scoreboard, the entire second half was played with the OHSAA running clock rule in effect. In a rapidly moving third period, Jones found nothing but the bottom of the net on a pair of long three-point goals for the Tribe, and a later trey from Gage Grooms left the Indians up 64-21 after three.

The Peebles reserves handled the duties for the final eight minutes, getting two buckets from Hayden Crum, and single scores each from Remington Beckham, Dallas Wilkinson, and Chris Oldfield. The Dragons got a three-pointer from senior Braxton Shoemaker but when all was said and done it was the Indians claiming the easy conference win by that final count of 74-26.

Eleven different Indians found the scoring column in the win, led by 18 points from Alan McCoy, 16 of those coming in the first half. Zane Porter added 14, all in the first half, while the guard tandem of Mason Sims and Cory Reed scored 8 each. Senior Elijah Jones turned in a solid all-around performance for the Tribe, adding 7 points.

As mentioned, Gavin Jarvis led the Dragons with 19, with Braxton Shoemaker adding 5.

The win improved the Indians to 7-8 on the season, while the Dragons fell to 0-14.

The Dragons were back in action on Friday, January 28, hosting St. Patrick for Homecoming, while the Indians will be back on the court on Tuesday, February 1 when they travel to North Adams for an all-county conference battle.

BOX SCORE

Peebles

31 20 13 10 —74

West Union

6 8 7 5 —26

Peebles (74): Jones 3 1-1 7, Beckham 1 0-0 2, Sims 3 1-1 8, McCoy 9 0-0 18, Porter 6 0-0 14, Crum 2 0-0 4, Reed 3 1-1 8, Grooms 1 0-0 3, Oldfield 1 0-0 2, Knechtly 1 2-2 4, Team 30 5-6 74.

W. Union (26): Steed 1 0-0 2, Shoemaker 2 0-0 5, Jarvis 5 6-8 19, Team 8 6-8 26.

Three-Point Goals:

Peebles (7)- Jones 2, Sims 1, Porter 2, Reed 1, Grooms 1

W. Union (4)- Shoemaker 1, Jarvis 3