Nancy Jane Crothers, 61 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Nancy was born in West Union, Ohio, on August 3, 1960, the daughter of the late Alonzo and Helen (Isaac) Swango. .

In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by a granddaughter. She is survived by her husband, Rob, whom she married on September 25, 1976. She also leaves eight sons, Robbie (Shannon) Crothers of Peebles, Brett (Amber) Crothers of Peebles, Mike Crothers of Kentucky, Brad Crothers of Cherry Fork, Chris (Mandy) Crothers of Peebles, Jeffrey Crothers of Peebles, Corey Crothers of Hillsboro, and Mathew Crothers of Peebles; and four daughters, Becky (Eric) Madden of West Union; and Ruby Crothers, Ashley Crothers, and Serenity Crothers, all of Peebles. Nancy also leaves three brothers, Bill Swango, Leonard Swango, and Brian Swango, all of Peebles; and a sister, Alfreda Parks of Latham. Nancy will be missed by her 31 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 18, 2021, at 1 pm, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles. Bob Davis will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home