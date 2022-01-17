Alice “Sis” Mack, 90 years of West Union, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 16, 2022.

On July 20, 1931, Alice was born to the union of Bessie Irene and Ernest Pearl Rhodes. She was welcomed by her older sister, Mary Elizabeth and later blessed with a younger sister, Betty Lou. Alice married George Kibler and to this union had a son, Gordon Lee, and became a lifelong friend to George’s sister, Thelma Kibler Lykins.

In April of 1954, Alice married Garvin “Dutch” Mack and they were blessed with their children, Charles Mack, Betty (Jeff Smith) Schindler and Tara Jo (Tom Gutman) Mack. Alice lived a long and wonderful life, preceded in death by many loved ones.

Besides her children, she is survived by seven grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, nine great-great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends who all hold a special place in her heart.

She believed in God, loved her church family at the East Liberty Church where she was a janitor, secretary, sang in the choir and was a member of the Ladies Aide from 1963. She worked at Grooms Grocery with her sister Mary for over 20 years. She was adventurous and loved to quilt.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the East Liberty Church with Jason Hayslip officiating. Burial will follow at the East Liberty Cemetery.

Friends may call from noon until time of services on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at the church.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union has the honor of serving the family.