Diane Arnold, age 61 years of Manchester, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Center on Kenton Pointe. Diane was born on August 29, 1960 the daughter of the late William “Bob” and Phyllis Doyle and the late Dorothy Mae (Dickson) Armstrong in Maysville, Kentucky. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband David Arnold; grandchildren John David Boone and James Dylan Small; and siblings Gloria Dunaway, Brenda Grooms, Bobby Wayne Doyle, Jackie and Debbie Doyle, and Tracy Savage.

Survivors include Lora Arnold of Aberdeen, Ohio; Nicole Hughes-Blythe and Matt of Manchester, Ohio; sister Cherie Dean and Jerry of Maysville, Kentucky; brothers Mike Smalley and Shane Smalley, both of Maysville, Kentucky and Larry Case of Marion, Indiana; sister-in-law Terri Henderson of Mt. Olivet, Kentucky; brother-in-law David Savage of Peru, Indiana; close friends Kenda Collins and Mabel Napier both of Manchester, Ohio; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday January 19, 2022 at 12:30 p.m.. at the Manchester Cemetery under the direction of the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union. Visitation will be held be from 11 a.m.- noon the same day at the funeral home.