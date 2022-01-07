By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

The Peebles Council meeting commenced on Jan. 4 with the swearing-in of Councilmen Charles Countryman, Eugene McFarland, Austin Cross and Dave Stephens by Solicitor Randalyn Worley.

A motion by Stephens to approve the 2022 Committees was seconded by Councilwoman Connie Kidder, the council agreed.

A motion by Stephens to elect Countryman as 2022 Council President was seconded by McFarland, the council agreed.

“I purchased 104 N. Main Street. It will be hunting, fishing and pawnshop. I’m going to put solar in the middle. The other one, I’m either going to put [something else] or rent it out. I have to get my licenses and permits to sell guns and pawn,” said Johnny Newman.

Returning to address council was Sally Styles, property owner of 26823 State Route 41. Styles came to the regular meeting on Nov. 2, 2021, to make a complaint and beseech the council to remedy a water issue on her property, which was causing ruts across her land.

At the Dec. 7, 2021 meeting, the council concluded that the project estimate would exceed $50,000, therefore requiring the project to be bid out.

“I want to know what’s going on with the project. It’s been two months already and I’ve seen nothing,” said Styles.

According to Village Administrator Danny Pertuset, he informed Styles that bids would have to be put out the last time they talked.

“Tonight is the night we’ll open them. I said it takes time to go through the process. We haven’t stopped working on it, but we just can’t snap our fingers and get it done. It won’t stop. That’s all I can tell you,” said Pertuset.

“Josh Lloyd said you turned down his bid. That’s what he told me face-to-face,” said Styles.

That’s not true, said Pertuset.

“I want the water off of my property. It’s also down by the culvert. I was told by the Superintendent of ODOT that you still don’t agree with them that it’s your problem,” said Styles.

Pertuset said she was right.

“Sally, the village is required to go through the bidding process. Legally, it is required. There has not been a council meeting where the bids have been opened. They will be opened tonight, and then the council will award the bid properly. No bids have been rejected,” said Worley.

After a call was made to Lloyd, he confirmed that there must be a bidding process and his bid had not been rejected.

Styles and the council continued to discuss the issue and relevant water issues.

“Again, I talked to the same [ODOT representative] you did. He told me he would try to get the information of when the culvert was put in. He went through the whole thing. He said it was our responsibility, and I told him I disagree with him. I disagree with him. We didn’t cause the problem. I told him the same thing,” said Pertuset.

Fiscal Officer Jayme Eldridge proceeded to open the bids for the project.

“We have Lloyd’s Excavating, [that bid] is $56,000. We also have Crother’s Construction for $55,000,” she said. Styles and council continued to discuss.

The Village felt that Lloyd Construction was more experienced and equipped to do the project.

A motion by McFarland to accept the bid of Lloyd’s Excavating at $56,000 was seconded by Cross, the council agreed.

Nancy Eubanks, who lives on 134 Street, was accompanied by Jeff Hoop and Mark Newman to discuss water problems on her property as well.

“The water comes down the roads and under her house. It has washed out the foundation. It needs to be elevated about two feet,” said Hoop.

The council would convene with Eubanks and survey her property in the coming week to assess how best to address the issue. Newman, who owns the corner property on 3rd Street, suggested a fix, and also expressed his willingness to cooperate to alleviate Yubanks’ issues.

Other business and matters were discussed and completed by the council.

A motion by Stephens to enter into executive session regarding O.R.C. 121.22 (g)(1) hiring was seconded by Kidder, the council agreed.

With no more business before council, the meeting was adjourned. Meeting minutes will be approved by the council at the next meeting, subject to revisions.