Dorothy Marie Fenton, 77 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at the Adams County Manor, in West Union, Ohio.

Dorothy was born in Bethel, Ohio, on April 19, 1944, the daughter of the late Floyed and Hattie Berry.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by a sister, Nellie. She is survived by a son, Donnie Yankey of Washington Court House; and three daughters, Tina Yanke, of Loveland, Ohio, Shelley Yankey of Hillsboro, and Tracey Purdin of Loveland, Ohio. Dorothy also leaves a brother, David of New Vienna; and two sisters, Jeanie of Hillsboro; and Lou of Florida. Dorothy will be missed by her special friends Larry Moore of Peebles and Diana Murph, of Winchester; and by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation, on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, from 11 a.m. 2- 1 p.m. at the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home in Winchester.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home in Winchester. Greg Roberts will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Winchester Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home.