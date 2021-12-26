Leonard B. Lacy, 90 years of age, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021, at the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown, Ohio.

Leonard was born on December 26, 1930, in Peebles, Ohio, the son of the late Wood and Nora (Michaels) Lacy. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. After his service, he worked for the United States Postal Service. Leonard attended the Anchor of Hope Church of God, in Waverly, Ohio, and served as the pastor for several local community churches.

In addition to his parents, Leonard was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruth Marie (Perry) Lacy: a son, Joseph Lacy; and a daughter, Becky Lacy. Leonard is survived by his second wife, Madeline (Wilburn) Lacy; his son, Steve Lacy of Waverly; three daughters, Naomi (Tom) Coffee of Myrtle Beach, Beth Hixon of Beaver, Ohio, and Rhoda (Ken) Faulkner of Piketon. Leonard also leaves a brother, Delbert Lacy of North Carolina; and two sisters, Marion Walls of Wilmington and Loretta. Leonard will be missed by his 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Monday, December 27, 2021, from noon -1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral services will follow the visitation on Monday, December 27, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio. Don Stewart will officiate. Burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.