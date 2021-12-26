Annie Green, age 60 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center. Annie was born on January 19, 1961, the daughter of the Hazel (Taylor) McNeilan and the late Lawrence McNeilan in West Union, Ohio.

She is survived by her loving husband David Green of West Union, Ohio; her mother Hazel (Taylor) McNeilan of West Union, Ohio; three sisters. Patty Ream and Mark of Batavia, Ohio, Charlyne Hawkins and Robert of Nashville, Tennessee, and Teresa McNeilan of Chillicothe, Ohio; three brothers, Lawrence McNeilan Jr. of Manchester, Ohio, Terry McNeilan and Martha of Peebles, Ohio, and Kevin McNeilan and Roxie of Duncansville, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 27, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the day of the service.