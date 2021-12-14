Gary Fred (Gillie) Gillenwater, age 81 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Monday, December 13, 2021 at his residence. Gary was born April 30, 1940 in Scott County, Virginia to the late William and Evelyn (Culberston) Gillenwater. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Ann Gillenwater.

Gary served in the National Guard from 1962-1968, and worked at DPL Stuart Station. When he retired from DPL, he went to farming full time. He was a helping hand for any local farmers. Gary was one very hard worker, he wouldn’t quit till the job was done. Gary enjoyed going to dirt track races. He will be missed by family and friends.

Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Debbie Gillenwater of West Union; daughters Barbara Gail Gillenwater-McClure and Andrew of West Union and Amanda Jean Demint of Lexington, Kentucky; sons Charles Joe Gillenwater of West Union and Mason Earl Demint of West Union; granddaughter Tinslee (Tig) Isabella Gillenwater and her mother Brittine Rae Miller; sister Helen Marie Tomlin of West Union; and many nieces and nephews and cousins.

A public visitation will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Adams County Humane Society or the National Kidney Foundation.