Frank Raymond Cox, 94, died peacefully in his sleep, Tuesday morning, December 7, 2021, in his residence.

He was born October 3, 1927, in Ashland Kentucky, the son of Bill and Esta (Wheeler) Cox. Raymond served with the US Army and upon return, married Eileen Robinson where they settled in Adams County, Ohio. He then pastored the Tranquility Community Church until retirement, with Eileen at his side. They celebrated 72 wonderful years together before her passing in September of 2019.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters Clora Elliott, Jewel Arrington and daughter, Pat Wilson.

He is survived by his daughters Sharon Basile and her husband Tom of Houston, Texas, Diane Bailey and her husband Mark of London, Kentucky; six grandchildren, Perry, Angela, Brett, Bart, Mason, Jordyn; several great-grandchildren; one brother, Pete Cox, and his wife Mary Ann of Fairborn, Ohio.

A service to celebrate his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 8 at the Tranquility Community Church in Tranquility, Ohio.