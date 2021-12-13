Ellen (Grooms) Clifford, 87 of West Union, Ohio died December 6, 2021 at her home. She was born June 18, 1934 in Brush Creek Township. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Clifford and parents Dewey C. and Emma C. (Taylor) Grooms.

Ellen is survived by one sister, Ruby Shreffler of West Union; one brother, Carl “Hop” Grooms of West Union; and several nieces and nephews.

Ellen was a member of the Pentecostal Golden Walkway Church in Jefferson Township. She attended Bethany Ridge Church in Brush Creek Township and Boyd Avenue Church in West Union. Ellen was a former cook and cleaner at the Olde Wayside Inn in West Union, a former cook for Adams County Manor in West Union, a former cook at the West Union Baptist Church and former cleaner for Francis Stevens Medical Office in West Union.

The public funeral was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 9 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union with Pastor Vincent Wright officiating.

Interment was in the East Liberty Cemetery in Lynx, Ohio.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.