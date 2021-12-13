Terry N. Thompson, Sr., age 79 years of West Union, passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021. Terry was born March 1, 1942 in Somerset, Ohio to the late Weldon and Myrtle Thompson.

Survivors include his wife Ruth Thompson of West Union; one daughter, Lisa Thompson; four sons, Tracy Thompson, Terry Thompson Sr., Garry Thompson, and Larry Thompson; stepchildren Matthew Pritchard, Tina Bateman and Jeanine Young; one sister, Norma Jean Dupler; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral services were held on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with John Greenlee officiating. Graveside services followed at 1:30 p.m. at the Lithopolis Cemetery.