By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Leaving high school athletics to compete at the Division I college level is a big deal anywhere, and especially here in Adams County. One young lady from North Adams High School will be doing just that when the next school year begins. Myla Toole, who has excelled at North Adams in both cross-country and track as a long-distance runner, recently signed her letter-of-intent to continue her athletic and academic careers at Division I Xavier University in Cincinnati.

“I visited several universities and talked to the coaches there,” Toole said. “I had gone on an academic visit to Xavier last summer and really liked it. After getting in touch with their coach and meeting the team, I knew it was the best fit for me and made the most sense.

“Looking back on my time at North Adams, my fondest memories will be the time I spent with my team,” Toole continued. “There’s no better feeling than being on the infield of the track cheering on my teammates. Or waiting for my leg of the relay with my teammate beside me. Or struggling through a cross-country/track meet in freezing rain or extreme heat with my team.”

“I have had numerous people influence me and inspire me to excel. My dad was the first person to show me the potential I had in the sport. His belief in me sparked a belief in myself. My Mom helped show me that I could pave my own path and choose to do the things that make me happy like running. My coaches have given me a ton of love and encouragement and my teammates were always there when I needed them, especially my best friend Sierra (Kendall) who was the one who begged me to run track in the first place.”

At Xavier, Toole plans to run cross-country, track, and also indoor track, but also has ambitions for her academic career. “I plan on studying Pre-Med,” she says. “After that I plan to attend medical school and I’m interested in both the Orthopedic and Chiropractic fields.”

“Myla has the dedication and the discipline to be successful at the collegiate level and I’m thrilled that Xavier saw her potential,” said NAHS Cross-Country Coach Kelly Boerger. “I look forward to following her running career as she moves forward as a Division I runner.”