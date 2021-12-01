Michael “Hedge” Edgington, 63, of Manchester, Ohio passed away at Eagle Creek Nursing Center on Thursday, November 25, 2021. Michael was born on May 14, 1958 in Portsmouth, Ohio.

Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Georgia Hawkins.

Michael is survived by ywo daughters, Jonelle (Trey) Archambeault of Cincinnati, Ohio and Jessica (Josh) White of Manchester, Ohio; four grandchildren, Riley Archambeault, Haylee White, Ryker Archambeault and Eivin White; and uncle George Hawkins of Tampa, Florida; Pamela Edgington of Manchester, Ohio; and many friends.

Michael will be cremated. No memorial service is planned at this time.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.