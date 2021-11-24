Tyler Wait 28, of West Union, Ohio, died Friday, November 19, 2021 in Manchester. He was born December 9, 1992 in Hillsboro, Ohio. He was preceded in death by great grandparents Mary B. Cornett and Jack Rowland Sr. and two great uncles, Steve Rowland and Wayne Gibson.

Tyler is survived by wife Valerie Wait of West Union; one son, Joseph Wait (5); two daughters, Allie Wait (4) and Emily Wait (3 months); mother, Angie (Ryan) Sutter of Sardinia; step-father, Gareth (Clara) Caldwell of Manchester; one brother, Aaron Wait of Hillsboro, two sisters, Savannah Sutter of Sardinia and Taylor Sutter of Sardinia; grandparents Joseph and Dianna Rowland; great grandparents Roger and Geneva Gibson of Middletown; six nieces and nephews and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Tyler was a 2011 graduate of West Union High School and the Ohio Valley Career and Technical Center. He enjoyed spending time in nature hunting, fishing or riding his four-wheeler. He was a caring husband and father. He loved spending time with his family. He was very attentive and was always sure to say “I love you” before hanging up the phone or walking out the door. His sense of humor was one of a kind. He will be missed dearly by everyone that knew him.

Memorial donations can be made to: Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 5, West Union, Ohio 45693 or (937) 544-2121

The public visitation is from 12 – 1 p.m. on Friday, November 26, 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The public graveside funeral and interment is at 2 p.m. onFriday, November 26, 2021 at the West Union Cemetery. Pastor Tim Carter will officiate.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.