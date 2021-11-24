Hazel Catherine Wilson, age 82 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021. Hazel was born July 27, 1939 in Franklin County, Ohio to the late William and Mable (Kepp) Winn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jim Wilson and son Ricky Little.

Survivors include three sons, Randy Little of West Union, Steve Little of Kentucky, and Jamie Wilson of West Union; one sister, Alice Dunkin of West Union; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 26, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Clarence Abbott officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held from onon until the time of the service.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.