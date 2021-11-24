Lillian Faye (Unger) Mitchell, 42, of Georgetown, Ohio, died Friday, November 19, 2021 at her residence. She was born May 25, 1979 in West Union. She was precededin death by father, Sam Unger and grandmothers Lillian Baker and Marcella Ruark.

Lilly is survived by husband, Rob Mitchell of Georgetown; mother, Patricia Unger of Blanchester; four children, Tylere (Chris) Sumpter of Georgetown, Levi (Dakota) Unger of Georgetown, Mason (Grace) Unger of Georgetown and Isaiah Sumpter of Georgetown; one step-daughter, Rylee Mitchell of Peebles; three grandchildren, Xavier, Addison and Delilah; two sisters, Marcy (Calvin) Blythe of West Union and Korrena Gault of Washington Courthouse; two brothers, Robert Unger of Sabina and Sam (Laura) Unger of Blanchester; and several nieces and nephews.

Lilly was a free-spirit and adored her family. She loved spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren and enjoyed hunting arrowheads and collecting archaeological items. She will be missed dearly.

Memorial donations can be made to: Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc.. P.O. Box 5, West Union, Ohio 45693 or _937) 544-2121.

The public visitation is from 12 – 1 p.m. on Monday, November 29, 2021 at theLafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The public graveside funeral and interment is at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 29, 2021 at the Kirker Cemetery, Liberty Township, West Union. Pastor Cheryl Mitchell will officiate.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.