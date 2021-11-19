Brian R. Liming, 44, of Greene County was found guilty on all four counts in the shooting of former Adams County Wildlife Office Kevin Behr on the evening of December 20, 2020. Officer Behr and three other wildlife officers were investigating a deer poaching complaint in Clinton County. Officer Behr survived but sustained serious injuries as a result of the shooting.

Liming was charged with and found guilty of assault, tampering with evidence, hunting without a deer permit and hunting without a license. Liming was also federally charged in Cincinnati with firearm possession by a prohibited person in which he pled guilty, a sentence that could carry up to 10 years in prison.

The three-day trail was held November 8,9,10 in Clinton County, the jury just deliberating three hours before finding Liming guilty on all counts.

In addition to Liming, two other suspects were charged in the shooting. Thomas Davis, the driver of the vehicle, was charged with complicity but the charges were dismissed.

Bryan Achtermann entered a no-contest plea and was charged with hunting without a license and hunting without a deer permit. He was sentenced to 20 days suspended jail time, supervised probation, forfeited his firearm he had with him the evening of the incident and is prohibited from hunting for six years.

The shooting occurred in Clark Township at Macedonia and Martinsville Road in Clinton County. Behr and three other wildlife officers were setting up on a (buck) deer decoy when the shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. The three suspects spotted the decoy from the road and Liming and Achtermann exited the vehicle and made their way toward the decoy. Achtermann waited in the woods for deer that might be pushed his way.

It was confirmed that Liming was using a thermal optic scope mounted on a 20-gauge shotgun at the time of the shooting, most likely picking up the heat signal from officer Behr who was near the decoy, the shot striking officer Behr. Liming heard the officer screaming and ran towards Behr who yelled for the suspect to call 911. Liming and Achtermann then fled the scene on foot. According to Kathy Behr, none of the suspects called 911. After the other wildlife officers at the scene rendered first aid, Behr was air lifted to UC Hospital in critical condition.

Sentencing for Liming is set for November 16 in the Clinton County Common Pleas Court.

Officer Behr has so far undergone 14 surgeries with more scheduled. Behr said shrapnel from the slug still remains lodged in his hip, enough that it sets off metal detectors when he passes through security checks. Kathy Behr said the damage to Kevin, as a result the shooting, was so severe doctors at UC Medical compared it to a wound sustained in combat.