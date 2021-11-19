By Teresa Carr

Administrative Assistant

Happy Thanksgiving! All of us here at the Agency would like to wish all of you a very wonderful Thanksgiving celebration. The office will be closed on November 25 and 26 to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving reminds us to pause and think of the things we are all grateful for. Many of us are grateful for family, for friends and good neighbors, our homes, good health, food on the table, warmth, and the ability to still live and celebrate the freedoms we have. Remember too, our Armed Services Personnel who have given us the ability to continue having these freedoms.

Leaves are supposed to fall. People aren’t: 6 Fall-Prevention Strategies – With age, come physical changes and health conditions. Many falls are preventable. Stay safe with these simple fall-prevention measures:

1. Keep moving – Physical activity can go a long way toward fall prevention. Consider activities such as walking, water workouts or tai chi – a gentle exercise that involves slow and graceful dance-like movements. Such activities reduce the risk of falls by improving strength, balance, coordination and flexibility.

2. Make an appointment with your doctor – Begin by making an appointment with your doctor. If you avoid physical activity because you’re afraid it will make a fall more likely, tell your doctor. He or she may recommend carefully monitored exercise programs or refer you to a physical therapist. The physical therapist can create a custom exercise program aimed at improving your balance, flexibility, muscle strength and gait.

3. Review your medications – Make a list of your prescription and over-the-counter medications and supplements, or bring them with you to the appointment with your doctor. He or she can review your medications for side effects and interactions that may increase your risk of falling.

4. Check your vision – In the aging eye, less light reaches the retina, which makes it harder to see contrasting edges, tripping hazards, and obstacles.

5. Remove home hazards – Take a look around your home. Your living room, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, hallways and stairways may be filled with hazards.

6. Falls impact caregivers, too – Caregiving can be a challenging role. If a fall can be prevented, whether it is you as the caregiver, or the person you are caring for, you can save time, stress, and money. – Research has shown that after a loved one’s first fall, caregivers report a significant increase in caregiver burden, fear of falling, and depression.

The HEAP Winter Program is currently going on for the 2021-2022 season. If you need an application, we can print one off for you. If you need assistance filling out the application, we ask that you drop off your paperwork for copying and allow for our HEAP aide to have time to complete the application for you safely due to COVID.

If you need emergency assistance (less than a 10 day’s supply of fuel) or a disconnect notice from your utility company, you may also apply for the Winter Crisis Program by contacting ABCAP in Winchester, OH at 1-567-268-1009 to electronically schedule an appt.

Just A Thought: – “An attitude of gratitude is a never-ending prayer.” ~William Arthur Ward, Thoughts of a Christian Optimist, 1968