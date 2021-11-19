Two killed in single vehicle accident in Adams County

News Release

Manchester – The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Georgetown Post, is currently investigating a single vehicle crash which left two people deceased. The crash occurred on Friday, November 19, 2021 at approximately 4 a.m. on Gift Ridge Road, one mile west of SR 247, in Monroe Township, Adams County, Ohio.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2003 BMW X3 SUV, operated by Jason D. Ballard, age 46 of Manchester, Ohio was westbound on Gift Ridge Road. Mr. Ballard drove off the left side of the roadway and struck two trees and overturned.

Mr. Ballard was pronounced deceased on scene by the Adams County Coroner. Mr. Ballard was not wearing the installed safety belt at the time of the crash.

A passenger in the vehicle, Adam T.W. Wait, age 28 of West Union, Ohio was also pronounced deceased on scene by the Adams County Coroner. Mr. Wait was not wearing the installed safety belt at the time of the crash

Units assisting on scene were: Manchester Fire and EMS, Adams County Coroner’s Office and Scott and Combs Towing.

The traffic crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol – Georgetown Post.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol urges all motorists to wear the installed safety belts.