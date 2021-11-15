Howard D. Brandt, 86 years of age, of Peebles, passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at the Chillicothe VA Medical Center in Chillicothe, Ohio.

Howard was born on September 12, 1935, in Argyle, Minnesota, the son of the late Oscar and Pearl Brandt.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents. Howard is survived by his wife, Sally (Boutell) Brandt, whom he married on April 29, 1967. He is also survived by three sons, Bradley Brandt of Missouri, Craig Ralston of Washington, and Raymond Harris of Michigan; and three daughters, Donna Schroeder of Tennessee, Debra Peden of Texas and Cheryl Brady of Michigan.

The family is planning a memorial service to be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.