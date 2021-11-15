James William “Small Change” Havens, 81, formerly of Manchester, passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021 at his son’s residence in Wellington, Kentucky. James was born April 13, 1940, son of the late Charles Havens and Loise Hanson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Eugene Havens.

He is survived by his two sons, Kelly (Linda) Havens of Manchester and Mark Havens of Wellington, Krntucky; companion, Bonnie Ingram of Frenchburg Kentucky; grandchildren Eric and Roy Havens, Elizabeth Stevenson, Tyler and Kristen Havens; five great-grandchildren, Brayleih Henderson-Irwin, Easton Havens, Isabella and Alaina Stevenson and Abrianna Havens; and friend and mother of his children, Judy Havens.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at the Manchester Cemetery with Pastor Dale Little officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Adams County Honor Guard.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester.