By Julia McCane-Knox

The Adams County Public Library levy renewed with 63% of the vote! Thank you, Adams County for helping us to continue serving the community through enriching, entertaining, and inspiring services, resources, and programs. The levy currently costs less than $2.55 per month for the owner of a home valued at $100,000. Therefore, your library card is the most valuable card in your wallet.

You can check out books, books on CD, magazines, DVDs, Blu-rays, CDs, as well as e-resources and e-services, such as e-books, audiobooks, e-magazines, movies, TV series, and so much more! You can also enjoy Virtual Storytime every Saturday at noon and passive programs through our Imagination Lab. For the month of November, you are challenged to solve the mystery of the messy library. Just come to the library to pick up a case file. Outreach services are also available for Adams County residents who aren’t able to visit a library location, including seniors, daycares and schools, community centers, and remote areas.

Thanks to those who came to the library for our Halloween Drive-Thru on October 28. This program was a great success!.Those who attended took home books, candies, crafts, and prizes. We hope to continue this program next year. Furthermore, if you haven’t signed up yet for Merry Money or the “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” Program, it’s not too late. For Merry Money, children, aged 3-12, can read books to earn “Merry Money” to spend at the Santa Shop. Children can earn up to $20. For every 5 picture books, children can earn $1. For every 50 pages of a chapter book, children can earn $1. All reading logs must be turned in by Saturday, December 11.

Registration for the Santa Shop begins on Wednesday, December 1, and ends on Saturday, December 11. You can view the gifts on our website via our Online Santa Shop then reserve them by calling your local library. You can pick up your gifts by appointment. Or, you can come to the library by appointment to choose your gifts. To make an appointment for the Santa Shop, call your local library or register online using our event calendar.

For the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Program, preschool children, aged 0-5, can read books to earn prizes. For every 100 books read, a child can come to the library to pick up a prize and get a picture, which will be posted to Facebook and Instagram, unless otherwise noted. Once the child completes the program by reading 1,000 Books, the child will receive a prize, certificate of completion, and a picture, which will be posted on Facebook and Instagram, unless otherwise noted.

To sign up for these programs, go to your local library to pick up a log or log your reading via Beanstack. To sign up for these programs using Beanstack, just download the app from the Google Play or Apple App stores or visit our website at adamscolibrary.org to sign up online. If you have questions about our resources, services, or programs, please give us a call: Manchester Library – 937-549-3359; North Adams Library – 937-386-2556; Peebles Library – 937-587-2085; West Union Library – 937-544-2591.