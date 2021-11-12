By Teresa Carr

Administrative Assistant

For Better Communication – Listen Carefully – Communication is an art and a skill. It is not just about talking. Most of our actions are unspoken words that contribute to communication. Even the tone of our voice can mean more than the words that we actually say. Singing, dancing, hugging, holding, and other body actions are some of the ways we can communicate to people in our care who have lost the ability to understand spoken or written language.

It is important to let other people feel that they are respected, so treat them with dignity by not talking down to them. Take care to use a lower pitch of voice rather than a high pitch, which can sound like you were talking to a child.

Listening: More Important than Talking – Have you ever acted like you were listening to someone who was talking but in reality, you were thinking about what you were going to say to the other person when it’s your turn to talk or thinking about something else? Many of us are guilty of not really listening to what others say. Ways to improve listening skills:

• Try not to interrupt someone who is talking.

· Try to really hear their words and repeat back what they have said. This way, they know that you really heard what they said. (Then they might also be more willing to listen to you.)

• Avoid being defensive.

• Remember to show respect to the other person – even if you do not agree with their actions or words.

•Effective communication leads to mutual understanding. It helps both parties find a solution to a problem. This means that your goal is not to win an argument or prove that you are right, but to reach an understanding.

Being Understood – There are many challenges in communication. Sometimes when you talk to a person in your care, you are not sure if they understand you. Sometimes, it also happens that you do not understand what they want to communicate. No matter how difficult these challenges are, do not give up trying to understand and being understood.

The State Winter Program has begun for the 2021-2022 season. If you need an application, we can print one off for you. If you need assistance filling out the application, we ask that you drop off your paperwork for copying and allow for our HEAP aide to have time to complete the application for you safely due to COVID.

If you need emergency assistance (less than a 10 day’s supply of fuel) or a disconnect notice from your utility company, you may also apply for the Winter Crisis Program by contacting ABCAP in Winchester, OH at 1-567-268-1009 to electronically schedule an appt.

Just A Thought: – “Gratitude is the music of the heart, when its chords are swept by the breeze of kindness.” ~Author unknown