The members of Boy Scout Troop 290, sponsored by Charles H. Eyre American Legion Post 633 in Seaman, have been busy in 2021. Activities have not been as restricted as they were in 2020 and many of the usual scouting activities were available.

In May the boys placed flags on veteran graves at a number of cemeteries in Adams County to commemorate Memorial Day. The flags remained in place through the summer and the troop then retrieved all of the flags in September.

In July a number of troop members attended Camp Friedlander in Clermont County. This Scout facility has been in use since 1919 and it provides a truly awesome experience for both Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts. The troop members spent six days at the camp and thoroughly enjoyed their camping time.

For the Seaman Fall Festival the boys were part of the Honor Guards provided by Post 633 for the parade joining Legion, Auxiliary and Junior Auxiliary members. They also turned out on Sunday morning to help with the after-event clean up in the Lions Club Park and at the tractor pull venue.

The Scouts will participate in Veterans Day events in November. They will also be collecting non-perishable foods on November 13, all items will be donated to a local food pantry. Anyone that attends bingo at Post 633 on Thursdays can drop off food donations at the Post, a box will be set up to receive the donations.

Troop leaders are working to find boys and girls to form Cub Scout Pack 290, those in kindergarten through fifth grade are eligible. After fifth grade you are eligible to join Boy Scout Troop 290. If you are interested in helping form the Cub Scout Pack or join Troop 290 please contact Dollie Willis at (937) 205-1422, new members have through December to join.

Troop 290 will continue to provide service to our Adams County communities for the remainder of 2021. These young people are always willing to lend a hand.