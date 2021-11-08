The Adams County Public Library would not be the same without our amazing staff. Get to know a little more about the employees who make the library run as every week we’ll feature a question-and-answer session with a different staff member. This week our focus is on Donelle Lacy, the programmer at the West Union Library.

Q. How long have you worked with Adams County Public Library?

A. About 9 years

Q. What does your job entail?

A. It involves dreaming up fun things for every age, planning and organizing to see those dreams in action, and juggling. Lots of juggling.

Q. What kinds of books do you like to read?

A. Books that have a quest, introduce new worlds and people, and inspire awe and wonder. In other words, fantasy and children’s books.

Q. What’s your favorite movie of all time?

A. My go-to favorite movie is “Labyrinth” with David Bowie

Q. What TV shows are you watching right now?

A. Besides rewatching shows from the 80s and 90s, I’ve started watching The Great British Baking Show with my family.

Q. If you could have a superpower, what would it be?

A. Flight

Q. What do you like to do when you’re not working?

A. I like to read, work on my novel, draw, enjoy nature, and spend time with friends and family.

Q. What’s a fun fact about you many people may not know?

A. I love to eat flamin’ hot cheetos.

Q. Where would you like to go on a dream vacation?

A world tour of exotic and beautiful places.

Q. What do you like about working for the library?

A. Helping people, sharing what I know and seeing it reflected back at me. Also, access to all the books!