Local quilter wins Viewer’s Choice Award

Submitted News

On October 23, Chatfield College in St. Martin, Ohio, celebrated their 50th year in education. They sponsored a Fall Festival, featuring a quilt, craft and car show, plus an Alumni Homecoming.

Local quilter Jean Covert (of Wamsley) entered her quilt, “Ohio Bicentennial”, in the quilt show’s anniversary display category. Covert’s quilt had won awards in a past show (2017— Patriotic theme). That year, it had won Best of Show and a Judge’s Mention. This year for the 50th Retrospective category of hand quilted wall hangings, Covert’s “Ohio Bicentennial” quilt won a third award—Viewer’s Choice.

Covert designed pictorial appliqué patterns and quilting motifs that encompassed Ohio’s rich and diverse history of the past 200 years (1803-2003).

The 2022 quilt theme for Chatfield’s Quilt Show—A Holiday Celebration: Quilts for Every Occasion. Local quilters are welcome to enter the show. The date for next year’s show has yet to be announced.