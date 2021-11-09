By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Basketball season has arrived and the Southern Hills Athletic Conference has announced the pairings for its annual Basketball Previews. As always, it will be an opportunity for fans to get a first glimpse of their favorite teams with each match up consisting of two eight-minute quarters.

The girls are up first, playing at North Adams High School on Saturday, November 13 with the schedule as follows: 5 p.m.- West Union vs. Manchester; 6 p.m.- Lynchburg vs. Whiteoak; 7 p.m.- North Adams vs. Ripley; 8 p.m.- Fairfield vs. Fayetteville; and 9 p.m.- Eastern Brown vs. Peebles.

Peebles High School will host the boys preview on Friday, November 19 with the following schedule: 5 p.m.- West Union vs. Manchester; 6 p.m.- Lynchburg vs. Ripley; 7 p.m- Fairfield vs. Peebles; 8 p.m.- North Adams vs. Fayetteville; and 9 p.m.- Eastern Brown vs. Whiteoak.

Admission to the SHAC Previews is $6 for adults and $4 for students, with no passes accepted.