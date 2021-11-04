By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

The 2021 Adams County General Election has come to a close, perhaps much to the relief of anxious candidates and exhausted election staff.

“Our turnout was comparable to prior years where we have our local races. I believe in 2017, we had a 34 percent turnout and in 2019, it was a 28 percent turnout. For this election, we fell at about a 30 percent turnout,” said Board of Elections Director Stephanie Lewis.

The total ballots for this election were 5,285 out of 17,119 registered voters.

The Board of Elections will hold their official count on Nov. 15. Any outstanding absentee ballots received by the deadline and verified provisional ballots will be added to the totals at that time.

“I believe that all the candidates ran very good races this year and really worked to earn the votes. We saw 14 tax levies and 1 local option all passed by voters,” said Lewis.

For Lewis, it is always satisfying to get to the end of election night and have smooth and timely reporting.

“The credit goes to all of our poll workers, rovers, setup and delivery crews. Without these dedicated individuals, the election process would not be possible. Our poll workers continue to surprise us with their ability to adapt to ever-changing election procedures. It is a long day and by the end of the night, we know they are worn out but many continue year after year to help maintain fair and accurate elections for our County,” said Lewis.

Of three candidates, Billie Jo Goodwin secured the victory with 149 votes in the Manchester mayoral race.

”Oh wow, where to begin — first, let me start by saying thank you! Thank you for all that supported me through this election: Anthony Mcgowan, John Taylor, Vicki Leonard, Kevin Walters, Regina Adams, David and Jane Wilson, all of you who has helped me win this election, all my voters — I’m scared I am gonna forget or leave someone out — so every single one of you that has helped me and last, to my husband Anthony Goodwin, my daughter Shayla Jo Carter and even my grandbaby, Addy Jo. You guys don’t know what it means to me. The help and support have been unreal. Now I can say we made it! Woohoo! I know I have a big, big job ahead of me and I am ready. Come Jan. 1, 2022, I promise I am going to do what I can to help and better our town. Remember this, I am no politician, but I am here to help. I know it’s definitely going to take some time and I cannot get everything done as quick as I would like for it to be, but I am going to work right alongside our counsel for Manchester to try and get back to where we once were. Again, thank you all from the bottom of my heart,” said Goodwin.

In one of the only contested council races, all three incumbent candidates retained their seats on Seaman Village Council.

Incumbent David Merfert had 108 votes.

“I would like to thank everyone that voted for me, I appreciate your trust in making me your voice in the village of Seaman once again. I will continue to do my best for our community,” said Merfert.

Incumbent Michael Tolle had 127 votes.

Lastly, Incumbent Robert Wright had 118 votes.

One candidate secured a coveted seat alongside three incumbents on West Union Council in the second contested council race.

Mary Jane Campbell had 310 votes.

”Thank you, West Union. I am pleased the voters put their faith in me. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to make real change in our community. I will do my best to put West Union and its residents first. I will work hard for you,” said Campbell.

Incumbent Donna Young had 291 votes.

”I would like to thank our community for being their choice. It is an honor to continue to work hard for the people of West Union,” said Young.

Incumbent Randy Brewer had 287 votes.

”Thank you to the voters of West Union for the continued trust and support as I attempt to make West Union a town to be proud of,” said Randy Brewer.

Lastly, Incumbent Mark Brewer had 290 votes.

In the Adams County Ohio Valley Board of Education race, one incumbent and two candidates secured victories for the three available seats.

Incumbent Gay Lynn Shipley had 1,987 votes.

”I am thankful that the voters of Adams County have trusted me to serve on the board for another term. I look forward to working with the other board members to accomplish great things for our students and staff. We all bring various experiences to the table and I am excited to make progress in our district through open lines of communication and community involvement,” said Shipley.

Robin Lucas had 1,764 votes.

“Thank you, the voters, for having faith in me to serve you and this school district for the next four years on our school board! Thank you to all who put my signs up and/or wore my t-shirts. I look forward to being a part of moving this district forward in educating our students. I truly gave a tremendous amount of time going back and forth on whether to run or not. I am so glad now that God led me in the direction of running for the board. I prayed for him to give me guidance on whatever path he wanted me to follow. I kept telling myself that I would be fine with his choice. I thank him for his everlasting guidance. I will work hard for our students. I give everyone my word to do the best work I possibly am able to accomplish. Thank you, everyone, for your support,” said Lucas.

Lastly, Tiffany DeMint had 1,723 votes.

”I have drafted statement after statement since last night and yet I don’t believe any of them express or encompass the gratitude I feel for you showing up and supporting me. Over the next four years, we have a lot of work to do and many improvements to make to live up to our Mission Statement and cultivate the next generation of Leaders, Community Members, Activists, and well-rounded citizens. Even though I don’t take the position until January 1st, my dedication and planning start today. I have the utmost respect for David Riley and Judy Campbell who have stepped down from their posts serving our community to allow new influences and innovative leadership to rise up. Their service over the years ushered a digital generation into a landline district. We were very fortunate to have a wide range of candidates like Gay Lynn Shipley, Robin Lucas, Justin Davis, Christi Countryman-Dick, Tyler Cantrell and Kevin Schoonover to vote for. Each one invested in our tomorrow and highlighted our integrity as a community. Last but most important, to my family: thank you for being my roots when I want to fly,” said DeMint.

Similarly in the Manchester Board of Education race, one incumbent and two candidates obtained the three open seats.

Owen Applegate had 861 votes.

“Thank you so much for your votes. I pray that with God’s help, I can serve the community well,” said Applegate.

Roddy Farley had 426 votes.

”I want to thank the voters of the MLSD for having the confidence and trust in me to fulfill their expectations as a member of the school board. I am greatly humbled by the overwhelming support. I understand why I was elected and I intend to stand behind my campaign promises. Together, we will make a difference,” said Farley.

Lastly, Incumbent Troy Thatcher had 334 votes.

“I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to the community for allowing me the honor to work for our great children another term as a member of the Manchester Board of Education,” said Thatcher.

There are 10 contested trustee races in the election, with each township having two open seats.

In Bratton Township, Wayne Hanson won with 164 votes alongside James Hillger with 165 votes.

In Brush Creek Township, Dustin Hayslip won with 130 votes alongside Randy Lewis with 140 votes.

In Green Township, John Easter won with 122 votes alongside Wesley Taylor with 78 votes.

In Liberty Township, Jason Baldwin won with 234 votes alongside Wendell Swearingen with 239 votes.

In Meigs Township, Larry Gardner won with 386 votes alongside Steve Hoop with 433 votes.

In Monroe Township, Sam Baldwin won with 78 votes alongside Shannon McCarty with 95 votes.

In Oliver Township, Quintin Baker won with 129 votes alongside Charles Emert with 122 votes.

In Scott Township, Sam Bolender won with 236 votes alongside Homer Holsted with 234 votes.

In Sprigg Township, David Abbott won with 167 votes alongside Brennan Roush with 291 votes.

“Thank you to the voters of Sprigg Township for your support. I will do my best to serve you,” said Roush.

In Wayne Township, Steven Leonard won with 150 votes alongside Jimmy Tadlock with 164 votes.

Adams County Children’s Services Tax Levy passed with 2,684 votes for the levy, and 2,426 against the levy.

“I am very appreciative of the positive support the voters gave to the vulnerable children of our county,” said Director Jill Wright.

Adams County Public Library Tax Levy passed with 3,210 votes for the levy, and 1,894 against the levy.

“Thank you to the residents of Adams County for renewing your investment in the community! We look forward to our continued opportunity to educate, enrich, entertain, and inspire patrons of all ages,” said Director Nick Slone.

Peebles Village Police Tax Levy passed with 225 votes for the levy, and 91 against the levy.

Seaman Village Street Improvement Tax Levy passed with 125 votes for the levy, and 38 against the levy.

Green Township Cemeteries Tax Levy passed with 115 votes for the levy, and 71 against the levy.

Green Township Fire Protection Tax Levy passed with 104 votes for the levy, and 85 against the levy.

Liberty Township Cemeteries Tax Levy passed with 225 votes for the levy, and 127 against the levy.

Manchester Township Cemeteries 2 mills Tax Levy passed with 204 votes for the levy, and 117 against the levy.

Manchester Township Cemeteries .5 mill Tax Levy passed with 211 votes for the levy, and 111 against the levy.

Manchester Township Cemeteries 1 mill Tax Levy passed with 199 votes for the levy, and 123 against the levy.

Meigs Township Cemeteries Tax Levy passed with 528 votes for the levy, and 182 against the levy.

Scott Township Fire Protection Tax Levy passed with 289 votes for the levy, and 114 against the levy.

Winchester Township Cemeteries Tax Levy passed with 227 votes for the levy, and 130 against the levy.

Winchester Township Union Cemetery Tax Levy passed with 230 votes for the levy, and 127 against the levy.