By Teresa Carr

Administrative Assistant

2022 Medicare Annual Enrollment Information Session – On November22, 2021 Cara Mia Mullinnix from Mullinnix Insurance Agency, Inc. will be at the Adams County Senior Citizens office to have one-on-one appointments to answer any questions, review different plans to ascertain what plan may fit your needs best. By appointment only from 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.Please call Cara Mia to set up your appointment time at (513) 253-3546

Daylight Savings time has rolled around again so remember to set your clocks back on November 7. Now is also a good time to check or change the batteries in your smoke detectors.

Fun Bingo is back and several folks have participated and had some good old-fashioned fun. This free event will be held on the following Wednesdays in November 3, 10, 17 and 24 from 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Thank you to Ashley Bowling, Admissions/Marketing Director from Eagle Creek Nursing Center for sponsoring and conducting this event. Please feel free to join them.

The Adams County Senior Citizens office will be closed on November 11 in observance of Veteran’s Day.

Information from Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. Caregiver Assistance News “Caring for You – Caring for Others”: Safety Tips – Bathroom Safety.

Many accidents happen in bathrooms, so check the safety of the bathroom.

• Cover all sharp edges with rubber cushioning.

• Remove locks on bathroom doors.

• Use nonskid safety strips or a nonslip bath mat in the tub or shower.

• Install grab bars in shower.

• Remove glass shower doors or replace them with unbreakable plastic or tempered safety glass.

• Place a bath and shower seat in the tub or shower.

• Use electrical appliances with a ground fault interrupted (GFI) feature.

• Set the hot water thermostat below 120° and cover hot water pipes to prevent burns.

• Use faucets that mix hot and cold water, or paint hot water knobs/faucets red.

• Put in toilet guard-rails or provide a portable toilet seat with built-in rails.

The State Winter Program has begun for the 2021-2022 season. If you need an application, we can print one off for you. If you need assistance filling out the application, we ask that you drop off your paperwork for copying and allow for our HEAP aide to have time to complete the application for you safely due to COVID.

If you need emergency assistance (less than a 10 day’s supply of fuel) or a disconnect notice from your utility company, you may also apply for the Winter Crisis Program by contacting ABCAP in Winchester, Ohio at 1-567-268-1009 to electronically schedule an appt.

Just A Thought: – ” Wherever I have knocked, a door has opened. Wherever I have wandered, a path has appeared.” ~Alice Walker, In Search of Our Mothers’ Gardens, 1983