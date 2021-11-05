Taylor Rae Esthetics opens new location, offers custom skincare

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

Taylor Rae Esthetics fills the much-needed skin care market in Adams County.

Taylor Rae Esthetics opened for business on Oct. 2 at 509 Unit A East Main Street in West Union.

This skin care business burgeoned when Owner Taylor Curtis found a love for beauty as a child.

“I loved makeup and beauty. Everyone always wanted me to do their prom makeup. When I finally decided to make that a profession, I went to Moler-Hollywood Beauty Academy in Cincinnati in 2017. I loved that school, and they taught me so much. After that, I developed a love for the health of the skin such as preventative measures for aging and acne. Acne was something I struggled with as a teenager. It was embarrassing, and I hated it. I wanted to help people get over things like that, and fight their insecurities. So, I got into skincare, and I decided that was the way I wanted to go instead of just makeup. I still love makeup, but it’s not my favorite anymore,” said Curtis.

She graduated from Moler-Hollywood Beauty Academy in December of 2019.

“I graduated school and could not take my state boards right away because of COVID-19. It was not fun. I had to wait a long time. It took until August 2020 to take my state boards. After I passed my boards, Bonnie Burke from Studio B Salon and Spa in Peebles, Ohio, messaged me and offered me a booth rental at her shop. I moved into her studio in September. I was so excited. I thought, ‘this is perfect.’ I’m in my hometown, and it’s something I really wanted to bring to Adams County because you can’t find skincare here. I loved it there. Bonnie is the best, and she taught me a lot,” said Curtis.

As her business began to grow in popularity, and with aspirations of service expansion, she soon realized she needed her own space.

“I started growing my business, and it blew up a little. I was in this little room, so I was like, ‘I kind of need a bigger space.’ I had outgrown the room, and I wanted to add more services to my business. I plan to add Botex and filler, lash extensions, eyebrow microblading and tinting. One of my clients told me about this space, and that’s how I ended up here,” said Curtis.

Curtis acquired the space on East Main Street in September of 2021.

“We worked day and night in here. My poor dad, I don’t know how he did it. He did most of the flooring and painting. I was still working at Studio B, so I didn’t have a lot of time, but we got it done pretty quickly. I picked the flooring, paint and decorations,” said Curtis. Renovations were finished the weekend before October.

“I provide a lot of anti-aging treatments and acne; those are my main focuses. I do microdermabrasion, a mechanical form of exfoliation, enzymes and chemical exfoliation. I do high-frequency acne treatments, LED light therapy, a wide range of things. All of my facials are customized to the client and their skin needs,” said Curtis.

Scheduling is available from 10:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and 10-2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Curtis provides flexible scheduling to accommodate client needs. To schedule an appointment, visit https://www.vagaro.com/taylorraeesthetics/services.

For more information, visit the Taylor Rae Esthetics Facebook page, or call (937) 779-7015.