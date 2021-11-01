Paul R. Lockhart, 47 years of age, of Peebles, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021, at his residence.

Paul was born October 7, 1974, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of Sheridan and Patricia (Morris) Lockhart of Peebles, Ohio. Besides his parents Paul is also survived by his sons, Chris Lockhart of Peebles and Cross Lockhart of Hillsboro; his brother, Phillip Lockhart of West Union, and several aunts and uncles.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, from noon – 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.