Elsie Ralston, 65, of Ravenna, Michigan, formerly of West Union, Ohio died Saturday, October 9, 2021 at her residence. She was born January 12, 1956 in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was preceded in death by parents Ralph Elmer Ralston, Sr. and Evelyn Louise (Lewis) Ralston; two brothers, Ralph Elmer Ralston, Jr. and Paul B. Ralston; one niece, Candy Cardwell; and one brother-in-law, Benjamin Hall.

Elsie is survived by one daughter, Tammy Louise Austin of Ravenna, Michigan; two sons, Benjamin Ralston of Ravenna, Michigan and Joshua Ralston, Sr. of Ravenna, Michigan; 16 grandchildren, Chelsie Austin, Ashleigh Ann Ralston, Brianna Ralston, Jesse Ralston, Alexandra Ralston, Paige Mustee, Summer Ralston, Joshua Ralston, Jr., Steven Ralston and Johnny Ralston, Victoria Humphrey, Felicia Humphrey, Noah Humphrey, Brandy Austin, Michael Austin and Eric Austin; three great grandchildren, Josephine Mustee, Michael Kayden Austin and Wayland Austin; two sisters, Rose Mary Ralston of Aberdeen, Ohio and Joyce Ann Hall of Murrieta, California; two brothers, Edward Ray Ralston of Muskegon, Michigan and David Andrew Ralston of West Union, Ohio; 12 nieces and nephews, Tanya Ann Gillick of Murrieta, California, Edgar Hall of Mill Creek, Washington, Tyler Ralston of Ohio, Nathan Ralston of Florida, Mary Ann Cress of Kentucky, Ashley Bowens of Peebles, Ohio, Jason Ralston of Ravenna, Michigan, Jeremy Smith of Kentucky, Chasidy Smith of Ohio, Melissa Ralston of Ohio, James Patrick Ralston of Ohio and Matthew Ralston of Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to: Lafferty Funeral Home, P.O. Box 5, West Union, Ohio 45693 or by phone at (937) 544-2121.

The public visitation is from 12 – 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union, Ohio.

The public funeral is at 2 PM on Thursday, October 14, 2021, also at the Lafferty Funeral Home. Tonya Gillick will officiate.

The public interment is at the Rogers Hill Cemetery in Lynx, Ohio.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated is serving the family.