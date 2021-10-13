Rodney L. Dryden, 80, of Manchester, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021 on his horse farm. He was born February 1, 1941 in Adams County, son of the late Herbert J. and June Little Dryden. He was the loving husband of Judy Taylor Watson, who survives. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Phyllis Dryden and a brother, Raymond Dryden.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Brian (Donna) Dryden, Beth (Jerry) Mack and Becky Dryden; grandchildren, Justice (Sami) Dryden, Corey (Alexis) Mack, Cole Mack, Hailey (Hunter Ottensmeier) Dryden, and Leah (Sean McGraw) Dryden; great-grandchildren, Ariana Faith Mack, Connor Douglas Mack and Adley Jean Dryden; siblings, Ralph Dryden, Rex (Judy) Dryden and Kay McClain.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 12 – 2 p.m. on Monday, October 18, 2021 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester. Graveside service and burial will follow the visitation at the Manchester Cemetery with Pastor Dale Little officiating.