Joan M Furnish, 58 years of age, of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at the Select Medical Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joan was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on September 18, 1963. She was the daughter of Rosemarie (Foltz) Waters and the late Kenneth Waters. In addition to her father, Joan was preceded in death by her brother, David Waters and her sister, Carolyn Waters.

Joan is survived by her husband, Kelly Furnish, whom she married on September 3, 2005. Joan also leaves her mother Rosemarie Waters of West Union; a brother, Tim Waters of West Union; and a sister, Amy Waters, also of West Union.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman, Ohio.

Funeral services for Joan will be held on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman, Ohio. Fr. Craig Best will officiate the ceremony. Burial will follow in the Mt. Leigh Cemetery, in Seaman.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.