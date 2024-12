Pictured above are the September 2021 Students of the Month at Peebles Elementary School.Front Row (L-R)- Morgan Gardner, Dayla Vogler, Emmit Langdon, Bry Langdon, Kailee Setty, Annabelle Ober, Anna Jo Pertuset, Mackenzie Irvine, Lydia Skaggs, Keira Martin, and Crosley Shady; Middle Row (L-R)- Emery Tolle, Emma Rhoads, Isaiah King, Bella Skaggs, McKenslee Cooper, Zane Van Fleet, Wylie Newman, Henry Pertuset, Avery Myers, and Baylee Bowens;Back Row (L-R)- Sophie Skaggs, Emily Parker, Abbigale Heddleston, Cooper Meade, Maylinn Thompson, McKenley Schopler, Khloe Setty, and Kendall Myers.