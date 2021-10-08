By Teresa Carr

From AAA7 – Coming Home from the Hospital – Prepare the Home – The main concern in any home is safety. Accidents can happen, but with a little planning, falls can be prevented. Take a close look at the home where you will provide care. You may want to ask a relative or friend to look at it with you to make sure you haven’t overlooked any safety hazards. You can also rely on a social worker’s assessment if you have a care plan.

For the safest home, follow as many of these steps as possible:

• Remove any furniture that is not needed. Clutter is dangerous.

• Place the remaining furniture so that there is enough space for a walker or wheelchair. This will avoid the need for an elderly or disabled person to move around coffee tables and other barriers. Move any low tables that are in the way.

• Once the person in your care has become used to where the furniture is, do not change it.

• Make sure furniture will not move or break if it is leaned on.

• Make sure the armrests of a favorite chair are long enough to help the person get up and down.

• Add cushioning to sharp corners on furniture and avoid using glass tables.

• Make chair seats 20 inches high. (Wood blocks or a wooden platform can be placed under large, heavy furniture to raise it to this level.) The chair must be easy to get out of.

• Have a carpenter install railings in places where a person might need extra support. (Using a carpenter can ensure that railings can bear a person’s full weight and will not give way.)

• Place stickers or colored tape on glass doors.

• Have a lamp and automatic night-lights.

• Clear fire-escape routes.

• Provide smoke alarms on every floor and inside every bedroom.

• Place a fi re extinguisher in the kitchen, but make sure it is the correct one for household fires.

• Think about using monitors.

• Place nonskid tape on the edges of stairs (and consider painting the edge of the first and last step a different color from the floor).

• Remove area throw rugs – even using backing tape is not a guarantee of safety.

• It is easier to walk on thin-pile carpet than on thick-pile. Avoid busy patterns.

• Remove all hazards that might lead to tripping.

• Keep electrical and telephone cords secured and out of the way.

• Adjust rapidly closing doors.

• Place protective screens on fireplaces.

• Cover exposed hot-water pipes.

• Provide enough no-glare lighting—indirect is best.

• Place light switches next to room entrances so the lights can be turned on before entering a room. Consider “clap-on” lamps beside the bed.

The State Winter Program has begun for the 2021-2022 season. If you need an application, we can print one off for you. If you need assistance filling out the application, we ask that you drop off your paperwork for copying and allow for our HEAP aide to have time to complete the application for you safely due to COVID.

If you need emergency assistance (less than a 10 day’s supply of fuel) or a disconnect notice from your utility company, you may also apply for the Winter Crisis Program by contacting ABCAP in Winchester, OH at 1-567-268-1009 to electronically schedule an appt.

