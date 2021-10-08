New member sworn in at Peebles Council

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

Peebles Village Council met on Oct. 5 to swear in a new council member, discuss several nuisance issues and Trick-or-Treat.

The meeting commenced with the swearing-in of Councilman Eugene McFarland.

McFarland was appointed to the vacant seat of former Councilwoman Eugenia Gordley. Gordley announced her resignation at the regular meeting on Sept. 7, effective Sept. 30. She had been a council member for 19 years.

Johnny Newman approached council with concerns that he needed to receive permission before constructing a trench on his Elm Street property.

“It still isn’t out of probate yet, but it holds water bad. It’s running into the barn, and I want to put a trench line in and run it to the railroad tracks. I didn’t know if I had to ask permission,” said Newman. The issue was discussed and resolved between Newman and Village Administrator Danny Pertuset.

A motion by Councilwoman Connie Kidder to approve the Treasurer’s Report was seconded by Councilman Norman Newman, the council agreed.

A motion by Countryman to approve the Water and Sewer Report was seconded by Councilman Dave Stephens, the council agreed.

“[Solicitor Randalyn Worley and I] would like to update everyone on the burnt house on Walnut Street that we have worked diligently on since it’s burned. You see how long it takes for everything to happen. Firstly, we appreciate everything the Land Bank has done for Peebles already. Charlie and I went first to the Land Bank last spring, and we gave them a prioritized list. I still have it along with pictures. The Land Bank thought they could help us by doing two this past spring and two this fall. Nothing has happened yet due to the attorney’s changing hands. The attorney had been on deployment for a year, and he’s had to catch back up,” said Pertuset.

The Land Bank is in the process of working on their properties, just not by the list, he said.

“We talked to the attorney, Tom Mayes, regarding what we could do to get things done faster. So, the Walnut Street property that Danny is referring to, the Land Bank has agreed that if we file a lawsuit to abate that nuisance — it is a nuisance and a hazard — that they would act as a receiver. We would ask that the court appoint the Land Bank as a receiver, and they would incur the costs of tearing down the property. So, that’s what we’re going to do. If this works out well, then we’ll probably go in this direction with the other properties on the list to get it done faster. That’s the goal. It is an eyesore and again, certainly a hazard,” said Worley.

Worley asked permission from the council to move forward with the lawsuit.

“With the Tolle property, which is one we’ve already done, the court awarded us the property, we didn’t pay any taxes. We sold the property and got our $3,600 back — we broke even. If we make the Land Bank the receiver, we’re losing close to the $1,000 that we’re going to have invested in almost every property. If we take it on ourselves, we incur the cost of tearing it down, but we can sell the property and recuperate our money. If your decision is for us to award the Land Bank the property, we’re out whatever that is without a chance to recuperate those funds. To me, it’s well worth the $1,000. I just want to move the process along,” said Pertuset.

A motion by Countryman to pursue the litigation on 92 Walnut Street with the Land Bank receiving was seconded by Kidder, the council agreed.

“We recommend as [the police] committee that we advertise for a mayor’s court/resource officer. I believe we agreed on six-months probation, 20 hours a week/as needed at $10/hr.,” said Mayor Wayne Setty.

A motion by Stephens to approve the advertisement of the mayor’s court/resource officer position was seconded by Countryman, the council agreed.

A motion by Crothers to approve the relocation of a mobile home from South Main Street to Castle Avenue was seconded by Stephens, the council agreed.

Trick-or-Treat was designated for Oct. 29 from 6-7:30 p.m. A section of Main Street will be closed to accommodate Trick-or-Treaters.

“In our committee meeting, we discussed Matt Nickolas. His probationary period was up last month. We want to give him a raise, and we recommend $1.50. This would put him at $14.50/hr., which is not unreasonable for a policeman, and he’s done a good job,” said Setty.

A motion by Countryman to raise Peebles Police Dept. Capt. Matt Nickolas’ hourly rate to $14.50 was seconded by Newman, the council agreed.

“I wanted to mention the cars that are parked on both sides of High Street, especially during Old Timer’s Day. The street is not made for that. It’s something we need to think about. It’s a problem,” said Crothers.

Crothers also reported she received a complaint about the basketball rim on Church Street. Peebles Police Chief Matt Windle will address the issue.

A motion by Newman to adjourn was seconded by Countryman, the council agreed.

Meeting minutes will be approved by the council at the next meeting, subject to revisions.