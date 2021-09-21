Submitted News

Josie Campbell and Kaley Daniels have been awarded the Eastern Star Scholarships for 2021from Adams County in the amount of $750 each.

Miss Campbell is the daughter of Jeremy and Jan Campbell of Manchester and is a junior at Shawnee State University studying to be a middle school math and science teacher and a coach. Josie plans to return to her hometown after graduation to teach.

Miss Daniels is the daughter of Travis and Michelle Daniels of West Union and is attending Mississippi State University, College of Veterinary Medicine along with her twin sister. Both girls plan to return to the area to pursue their careers as Doctor of Veterinary Medicine.

The Eastern Star Scholarships are awarded to a student who has attained the rank of sophomore or higher in a 2-, 3-, or 4-year program in an accredited college or university while carrying at least a 3.0 GPA. The award is not based on “need”. The student does not have to be a member of a Masonic or Eastern Star organization or be related to a Mason or Eastern Star.

The Order of the Eastern Star is the largest fraternal organization in the world to which both women and men may belong. It is composed of people with deep spiritual convictions of all faiths and a great love of country. The order is very charitable helping those in religious training, heart and cancer research, and The Shriners Hospital.