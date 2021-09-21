Randy E. Daulton, 63 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at his residence.

Randy was born in West Union, Ohio, on June 9, 1958, the son of Donald Daulton and Barb (Gustin) Stone.

Randy was preceded in death by his brothers, Tom Daulton, Rick Daulton, an infant brother, and his sister, Teresa Knauff. He is survived by his daughter, Heather (Randy) Newman of Rarden; a brother, Jeff Daulton of Leesburg; his mother, Barbara Stone of Peebles; and his father, Donald Daulton of Hillsboro. Randy also leaves his four grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family is planning a celebration of Randy’s life, to be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.