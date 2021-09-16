By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

A successful season for the North Adams Lady Devils varsity volleyball squad continued earlier this week as they picked up two more straight set victories, but also suffered their first loss, wins over Western Latham and Lynchburg and a loss to Huntington, to leave their record at press time to 8-1 on the season, 5-0 in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play.

The Lady Devils entertained Western on Monday, Sept. 13 and handled the Lady Indians in three, 25-22, 25-11, 25-14. It was another memorable night for North Adams seniors Sierra Kendall as she garnered career dig #1,000 to go along with her school record of over 2,000 assists. In Monday.s win, Kendall ended up with 22 assists and five digs.

Also contributing to Monday’s non-conference triumph were Keetyn Hupp with nine kills, Lizzie Gill with five kills and five aces, Brea Stout with six digs and three aces, and Katelynn Boerger with four kills.

On Tuesday night, the Lady Devil hosted the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs in SHAC action and again won handily in three sets, 25-11, 25-7, 25-15. Kendall contributed 27 assists and four digs, Hupp had 12 kills, two digs, and two blocks, Gill chipped in with seven kills and three digs, and libero Jadyn Wright added six digs.

The down side of the week was a home non-conference loss to Huntington on Wednesday evening as the Lady Huntsmen swept North Adams in three sets, 25-17, 25-13, 25-16. In the first defeat of the season, the North Adams stat sheet had Kendall with 19 assists and 11 digs, Hupp with 13 kills, seven digs, and two blocks, and Jadyn Wright with 17 digs.

Coach Rob Meade’s JV Lady Devils also claimed wins on Monday and Tuesday, downing Western 25-22, 25-18, and handling Lynchburg 25-19, 25-19, but fell to Huntington on Wednesday in straight sets, 27-25, 25-16.