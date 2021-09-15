Commissioners hold Aug. 23 meeting

Submitted by Terri Crothers

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on Aug. 23, 2021 at the Government Center with the following members present: Diane Ward, Barbara Moore and Ty Pell. The meeting was called to order by President Ward and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Charles Gravely. Common Pleas Court Administrator Veronica Grooms was present for the session.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the minutes. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the bills for payment. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the establishment of the following new fund: CARPA #004 Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the transfer of funds. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the establishment of the following new fund: June 2021 Airport Rescue Grant #258. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to proclaim September 2021 as Prostate Cancer Awareness Month in Adams County. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Ty Pell to appoint Diane Ward as the Account Administrator, Point of Contact for Reporting and Authorized Representative for Reporting for the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund reporting with the American Recovery Plan. Vote: Ward, abstain; Moore, aye; Pell, aye.

JFS Director Angela Richmond met with the board to discuss the following issues: ARP Funding/Additional equipment needed to supplement remote work; Phone system upgrade; UV Light sterilization; Sidewalk replacement.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the purchase of docking stations, monitors and equipment for use of dual/remote workstations for JFS employees due to the continuing impact of Covid-19, increased workload and necessity of social services work. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into executive session to discuss personnel (compensation) at 9:57 a.m. in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). Vote: All aye. Commissioner Ward reconvened the session at 10:03 a.m.

EMS Assistant Chief Adams Dozier met with the board to discuss the following issues: Run volumes; CARES subgrant expenditure- Medication Dispensing Unit would keep all squad units in service and prevent cross contamination of medications.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into executive session to discuss personnel (compensation) at 10:15 a.m. in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (3). Vote: All aye. Commissioner Ward reconvened the session at 10:29 a.m.

The board met with Nancy Stranahan, Executive Director, ARC of Appalachia, along with David Baker, landowner, to discuss guidelines for the Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) proposal for 97-acre property acquisition in Meigs Township and approval to apply for 2021 Clean Ohio Conservation Funds.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to adopt a resolution to permit the ARC of Appalachia to proceed with the application for the 2021 Clean Ohio Conservation Grant Funds for the proposed acquisition of 97-acres in Meigs Township to become the Quiverheart Preservation. This agreement is contingent on receiving $35,000.00 to fund an endowment for the PILOT agreement and

will set precedence in the process of retaining tax base for property acquired through Clean Ohio Conservation Grant Funding. Vote: All aye.

Assistant Prosecutor Dana Whalen met with the board to discuss the following legal issues: ARC Quiverheart PILOT proposal/endowment funds; Adams County Training Center Mural Project Agreement; ARP Funding; Opioid Litigation.

The Adams County Investment Advisory Committee met with the following members present: Commissioner Diane Ward, Commissioner Barbara Moore, and Treasurer Lisa Newman. Treasurer Newman filed investment reports for the second quarter 2021. Also discussed was ARP Funding and expenditures.

Maintenance Supervisor Jason Hayslip met with the board to discuss the following issues: Courthouse HVAC mechanical issues; Annex HVAC air purification installation, ARPA.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the installation of (7) Allied HVAC units with ion air purification systems to the Adams County Government Center by Kirker Repair at the cost of $46,000 as presented by Maintenance Supervisor Jason Hayslip.

Health Commissioner Dr. William Hablitzel provided the board with an update on Adams County COVID-19 statistics, the Delta variant, available vaccines and critical care accessibility.

A teleconference was held with Jose Gonsalez, President, Adams County Airport Authority, to discuss ARGP grant, fiscal officer employment, and proposed fuel farm estimate.

A teleconference was held with Betsy Miskell, Adams County Arts Council, to discuss a copyright and maintenance agreement on the murals to be painted at the Adams County Training Center. Also discussed was a proposed was Arts Council Ghost Walk presentation, Oct. 23, 2021in West Union.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to adjourn.