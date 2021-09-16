By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Round one of the 2021 Southern Hills Athletic Conference boys golf tournament is in the books and after the initial nine holes played at the Hillsboro Elks, it was the West Union Dragons holding the top spot with a very slim two-stroke lead over the Manchester Greyhounds. The two individual leaders after round one also belonged to West Union, with Jonathan MacDowell and Chase Taylor topping the leader board, with defending champion and tourney favorite Daulton McDonald from Manchester lurking in a three-way tie for third place with his teammates, Luke Hayslip and Logan Bell.

Nine schools sent team to the Elks for round one and it was MacDowell shooting a four-over 40 and Taylor right behind at 41. Those two combined with West Union teammates Dakota Pell (43), Aden Weeks (46), and Derrick Pell (46) to give the Dragons the day’s lowest team score at 170.

Right on the Dragons’ heels are the Manchester Greyhounds, led by the trio of McDonald, Hayslip, and Bell, who all shot 42 for the day. Also on the course for the Hounds were Isaiah Scott (46) and Karson Reaves (47), and the results were a team total of 172 for the blue and gold.

Third place in the team standings after round one belonged to North Adams, at 177 overall. The Devils were led by seniors T.J. Holt and Carson Chaney, both of whom shot 43 for the day. North Adams also got scores of 45 from Jacob Campbell, 46 from Ethan Taylor, and 49 from Brady Lung.

Also from the county, the Peebles Indians competed in round one of the SHAC and were led by a 47 from Logan Mahan. Other Peebles golfers from the opening round were Remington Beckham (51), Keltin Robinson (52), Byron Stephens (55), and Jacob Newkirk (69), The combined team score for the Indians was 205, tied for fifth overall.

The results weren’t available at press time, but the action moved to the course at Buckeye Hills on Thursday, Sept. 16 for Round Two in what is shaping up as a very competitive 36-hole event. Round three will be played on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at Hilltop Golf Course with the final nine holes coming on Thurday, Sept.23 at the Snow Hills Golf Club.

Team Standings after Round One: West Union 170, Manchester 172, North Adams 177, Ripley 204, Peebles 205, Eastern Brown 205, Whiteoak 205, Fairfield 214, Lynchburg 220