What everyone didn’t want has come to fruition in the early parts of the football season for the Southern Ohio Independent League. Just like it did in 2020, the spread of COVID is disrupting the SOIL schedules. leaving fields empty and unused throughout the week and on Friday nights and Saturday mornings when the action would have taken place.

In the past week, the leagues issued the following statement concerning the situation.

“Health and safety are our number one priority. Due to the increase in COVID, the league board has voted to pause all football activities until Sept. 7, including practices and games to avoid further transmission risks.

The league board will re-evaluate the situation on Sept. 7 to determine if games on Sept. 10 and Sept. 11 can proceed. Game schedules will remain unchanged for all age groups and no make-up games are planned at this time. Thank you for supporting youth football and the Southern Ohio Independent League.”