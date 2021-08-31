Alan Strecker, 86 years of age, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at his residence.

Alan was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Sept. 5, 1934, the son of the late Henry and Lillie (Dreier) Strecker. A

In addition to his parents, Alan was preceded in death by his grandchild, Lynn Augline; two brothers and two sisters. He is survived by his wife, Joyce (Murray) Strecker, whom he married on April 4, 1964; a son, Alan (Tanya) Strecker of Winchester; a daughter, Ann (Todd) Geeslin of Sardinia; and a grandchild, Hayden Strecker.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in the Winchester Cemetery, in Winchester, Ohio.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, Bradford-Sullivan Chapel.