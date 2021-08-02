Rupert Gray, age 64 years passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at his residence. Rupert was born on March 2, 1957, the son of the late Elmer and Goldia (Garrison) Gray in Adams County, Ohio. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Trudy (Evans) Gray.

Survivors include two daughters, Sapphire and Olive Gray; two sons,Jeremy and Issac Gray; three sisters, Gracie Gray, Barbara Howell, and Linda Gray; and special cousin Libby Crofts.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Brother Doug Hymer officiating. Visitation will be held on one hour before the service. Following cremation burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery.